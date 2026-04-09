Hojicha Genmai: The tea that brings calm, warmth and wellness

In a world that never slows down, finding a moment of calm can feel like a luxury.

Hojicha Genmai, the aromatic roasted tea that’s capturing hearts across Asia, is now taking the Philippines by storm. Chagee, the modern international tea brand, is making it the drink of the season with the launch of its Hojicha Genmai Milk Tea.

Tea crafted for flavor, comfort

Hojicha stands out not just for its flavor but for the mindful benefits it brings. Unlike traditional green teas, Hojicha is roasted, giving it a warm, nutty aroma and a smooth, mellow taste that is gentle on the stomach. The brand elevates this with a triple-roasting process that eliminates bitterness while enhancing depth of flavor. The result is a tea that is naturally soothing, with a clean, lingering finish.

Blended with roasted premium Wuchang grains, prized for their delicate sweetness, Hojicha Genmai offers a cup that is both comforting and nourishing. Its amber-hued liquor, grain-forward scent, and full-bodied character make it a sensory experience designed to calm and energize simultaneously.

Benefits you can taste

Hojicha Genmai naturally lowers caffeine content, meaning you can enjoy a relaxing cup any time of the day without the jitters. The roasted aroma stimulates the senses while encouraging moments of mindfulness. Full-bodied yet gentle, this tea promotes digestive comfort, making it ideal for those seeking a beverage that is as easy on the body as it is on the mind.

In every sip of Hojicha Genmai, there’s warmth, wellness and a gentle reminder to slow down.