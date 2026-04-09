Endurance athletes test limits at PHIRM 2026 tilt

The 2026 Philippine Indoor Rowing Meet concluded a two-day run at the UP Community Court last 29 March, marking a significant milestone for the country's growing rowing community.

The competition, organized by the Philippine Rowing Association in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission, showcased a multi-stage format including heats, semifinals, and an elite "Final A" round for top performers.

Among the standout competitors was Fatsen Amano, a marathon runner and hybrid athlete who made an impressive debut in the Open Women’s 1km category. Amano, who initially entered the event to support a friend, finished first in her opening heat with a time of 4:23.

She improved her performance in the semifinals, clocking 4:13 to place second and advance to the finals. Competing against the nation's top indoor rowers, Amano ultimately finished fifth overall.

"I came in with zero expectations," Amano said. "This experience really showed me my unleashed potential. It pushed me to keep working hard and to continue being inspired by strong women in sport."

Amano, who also competes in HYROX fitness racing, noted that the sport demands a unique combination of physical and mental discipline. "Rowing is an endurance and power sport that involves the entire body," she said. "It challenges your lungs, strength, and mental grit all at once."

Organizers said the 2026 meet reflects a rising interest in indoor rowing as both a competitive discipline and a community-driven fitness activity.

Meantime, the Philippine Rowing Association aims to use the event's success as a platform to further expand the sport’s reach across the provinces in the coming years.