Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

DRAGON

Love: Be the first to make amends if tension arises — it helps heal faster.

Health: Energy is good for errands or light physical tasks.

Career: Offers with responsibility may appear — are you ready?

Wealth: A good day to budget for upcoming expenses or gifts.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 a.m.

Number: 1

Advice: Place an earth-colored wealth frog on your desk for stability and opportunities.