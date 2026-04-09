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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Friday (10 April 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Feelings for a past love may resurface. Make sure they are free from other commitments.

Health: Energy is low — rest and reduce coffee intake.

Career: Avoid office gossip. Stay out of conflicts.

Wealth: A small investment started today could grow.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 9 a.m.

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a lapis lazuli bracelet for career protection and mental clarity.

OX

Love: Someone is courting you, but take it slow. Do not rush.

Health: Take care of your stomach — avoid sour or spicy foods.

Career: Misunderstandings may arise with coworkers; stay calm.

Wealth: Time to settle debts and manage finances responsibly.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 12 p.m.

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet to enhance love and communication.

TIGER

Love: A date invitation may come — keep things casual.

Health: Eat warm soups or ginger-based dishes for digestion.

Career: Ideas are abundant, but follow-through is key. Work step by step.

Wealth: You may receive a small gift or reward.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 a.m.

Number: 9

Advice: Carry a blue sodalite stone for focus and effective communication.

RABBIT

Love: Someone unexpected may show interest — are you open?

Health: Watch lower back health; stretch and rest.

Career: A collaboration opportunity arises, check terms carefully.

Wealth: Avoid charging unnecessary expenses; think long-term.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 10 a.m.

Number: 4

Advice: Place a red tassel charm with a coin near your door for positive energy.

DRAGON

Love: Be the first to make amends if tension arises — it helps heal faster.

Health: Energy is good for errands or light physical tasks.

Career: Offers with responsibility may appear — are you ready?

Wealth: A good day to budget for upcoming expenses or gifts.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 a.m.

Number: 1

Advice: Place an earth-colored wealth frog on your desk for stability and opportunities.

SNAKE

Love: Love again, but ensure you are emotionally ready.

Health: Take care of foot hygiene; fungal issues possible.

Career: Finish long-pending projects today.

Wealth: A package or gift may arrive from afar.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 6 p.m.

Number: 7

Advice: Place a yellow wealth bowl in the northeast corner for blessings from distant sources.

HORSE

Love: Tension may arise with your partner — pause before reacting.

Health: Watch blood pressure and avoid stress.

Career: A surprise audit or evaluation may occur — stay alert.

Wealth: A business opportunity from a former friend may arise; verify first.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 1 p.m.

Number: 8

Advice: Wear a red garnet bracelet for protection and success in business.

GOAT

Love: Your partner has a sweet surprise — show appreciation.

Health: Protect your vocal cords; avoid cold or strong drinks.

Career: A new responsibility comes; embrace it with confidence.

Wealth: Prepare for unexpected expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 4 p.m.

Number: 3

Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet for emotional clarity and peace of mind.

MONKEY

Love: Misunderstandings may occur but can be resolved with honest conversation.

Health: Take a short rest if feeling tired.

Career: A team project is coming — use leadership skills.

Wealth: Opportunities in online business may appear; research first.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 2 p.m.

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a tiger eye bracelet to enhance personal power and charisma.

ROOSTER

Love: Singles may meet someone while shopping or traveling.

Health: Check long-term joint pain with a doctor.

Career: Your skills may gain recognition from a superior.

Wealth: A good day to review family finances.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 a.m.

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet to cleanse negative energy.

DOG

Love: Reconciliation may occur with someone from your past.

Health: Maintain proper posture, especially if seated long hours.

Career: Avoid last-minute work; plan your schedule.

Wealth: Luck may come through raffles or contests.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 a.m.

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a jade bracelet to refresh energy and attract positive vibes.

PIG

Love: Sensitivity may rise — watch reactions and stress levels.

Health: Maintain skin hygiene to prevent rashes.

Career: Creative tasks inspire you — pick exciting projects.

Wealth: Unexpected gifts or tokens of appreciation may arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 4 p.m.

Number: 9

Advice: Place an amethyst geode at your workspace for emotional balance and inspiration.

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