Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Feelings for a past love may resurface. Make sure they are free from other commitments.
Health: Energy is low — rest and reduce coffee intake.
Career: Avoid office gossip. Stay out of conflicts.
Wealth: A small investment started today could grow.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 9 a.m.
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a lapis lazuli bracelet for career protection and mental clarity.
OX
Love: Someone is courting you, but take it slow. Do not rush.
Health: Take care of your stomach — avoid sour or spicy foods.
Career: Misunderstandings may arise with coworkers; stay calm.
Wealth: Time to settle debts and manage finances responsibly.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 12 p.m.
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet to enhance love and communication.
TIGER
Love: A date invitation may come — keep things casual.
Health: Eat warm soups or ginger-based dishes for digestion.
Career: Ideas are abundant, but follow-through is key. Work step by step.
Wealth: You may receive a small gift or reward.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 a.m.
Number: 9
Advice: Carry a blue sodalite stone for focus and effective communication.
RABBIT
Love: Someone unexpected may show interest — are you open?
Health: Watch lower back health; stretch and rest.
Career: A collaboration opportunity arises, check terms carefully.
Wealth: Avoid charging unnecessary expenses; think long-term.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 10 a.m.
Number: 4
Advice: Place a red tassel charm with a coin near your door for positive energy.
DRAGON
Love: Be the first to make amends if tension arises — it helps heal faster.
Health: Energy is good for errands or light physical tasks.
Career: Offers with responsibility may appear — are you ready?
Wealth: A good day to budget for upcoming expenses or gifts.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 a.m.
Number: 1
Advice: Place an earth-colored wealth frog on your desk for stability and opportunities.
SNAKE
Love: Love again, but ensure you are emotionally ready.
Health: Take care of foot hygiene; fungal issues possible.
Career: Finish long-pending projects today.
Wealth: A package or gift may arrive from afar.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 6 p.m.
Number: 7
Advice: Place a yellow wealth bowl in the northeast corner for blessings from distant sources.
HORSE
Love: Tension may arise with your partner — pause before reacting.
Health: Watch blood pressure and avoid stress.
Career: A surprise audit or evaluation may occur — stay alert.
Wealth: A business opportunity from a former friend may arise; verify first.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 1 p.m.
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a red garnet bracelet for protection and success in business.
GOAT
Love: Your partner has a sweet surprise — show appreciation.
Health: Protect your vocal cords; avoid cold or strong drinks.
Career: A new responsibility comes; embrace it with confidence.
Wealth: Prepare for unexpected expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 4 p.m.
Number: 3
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet for emotional clarity and peace of mind.
MONKEY
Love: Misunderstandings may occur but can be resolved with honest conversation.
Health: Take a short rest if feeling tired.
Career: A team project is coming — use leadership skills.
Wealth: Opportunities in online business may appear; research first.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 2 p.m.
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a tiger eye bracelet to enhance personal power and charisma.
ROOSTER
Love: Singles may meet someone while shopping or traveling.
Health: Check long-term joint pain with a doctor.
Career: Your skills may gain recognition from a superior.
Wealth: A good day to review family finances.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 a.m.
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet to cleanse negative energy.
DOG
Love: Reconciliation may occur with someone from your past.
Health: Maintain proper posture, especially if seated long hours.
Career: Avoid last-minute work; plan your schedule.
Wealth: Luck may come through raffles or contests.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 a.m.
Number: 4
Advice: Wear a jade bracelet to refresh energy and attract positive vibes.
PIG
Love: Sensitivity may rise — watch reactions and stress levels.
Health: Maintain skin hygiene to prevent rashes.
Career: Creative tasks inspire you — pick exciting projects.
Wealth: Unexpected gifts or tokens of appreciation may arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 4 p.m.
Number: 9
Advice: Place an amethyst geode at your workspace for emotional balance and inspiration.