Cost of inaction

It’s all very well that the President also signed into law Republic Act 12316, which authorizes the Chief Executive to “suspend or reduce the excise tax on petroleum products, amending for the purpose Section 148 of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended.”

Scrapping the excise tax would drop fuel prices, but it is not as simple as that. The implementation of RA 12316 depends on certain conditions.

First, President Marcos can only exercise his emergency powers “when the one-month average Dubai crude oil hits or exceeds US$80 per barrel.” Also, scrapping the excise tax will only reduce the retail price of fuel (up to P10 per liter for gasoline and P6 for diesel) “for new inventory arriving after implementation.”

Reports say Dubai crude has not only hit $85, it has also surpassed it. It has soared to over $100 per barrel, sometimes hitting $120 due to the uncertainty in the Middle East. Because oil prices have surged radically, with no signs of stopping as of this writing, government and business leaders have been in recent talks to come up with solutions to these dire economic consequences of the war between the United States and Israel versus Iran.

And with the Strait of Hormuz open on Iran’s terms (including a toll of US$2 million per ship), will any “new inventory” be expected to arrive anytime soon? What can we do when supply does reach an unbearable limit?

An 8 April story from an Australian news site revealed that “ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz had remained at an effective standstill in the 24 hours since Iran conditionally lifted its blockade on the critical shipping line.” From more than 130 vessels passing through per day before the war, it went down to an average of seven, the report said.

It has become volatile times for the world in one blink and no one seems able to ascertain an end to the conflict, even with the “fragile” two-week ceasefire reached just hours before the deadline US President Donald Trump gave to Iran.