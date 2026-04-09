Dear Miguel,

An employer may conduct background checks at any time during the course of employment, as long as such is exercised in good faith and with due regard to company policies, data privacy laws etc. This is well within the scope of the employer’s management prerogative, which includes the right to ensure the integrity, reliability, and suitability of its workforce. What is important is that the process is fair, consistently applied, and non-discriminatory, and that any employment decisions arising from the results are carried out with full observance of due process.

Importantly, employment itself may be made conditional upon the satisfactory completion of background checks, whether conducted pre- or post-employment. In Peckson v. Robinsons Supermarket Corporation (G.R. No. 198534, 3 July 2013) and Chavez v. National Labor Relations Commission (G.R. No. 146530, 8 June 2004), the Supreme Court recognized that an employment contract may contain suspensive conditions, including the satisfactory outcome of background or reference checks, before an employment relationship is deemed perfected or effective.