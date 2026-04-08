U.S., Iran agree to two-week truce

Both Tehran and Washington claimed to have won the more than month-long conflict

“The enemy has suffered an undeniable, historic and crushing defeat in its cowardly, illegal and criminal war against the Iranian nation,” said a statement from the Iranian Supreme National Security Council.

“Iran achieved a great victory.”

“Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it,” Trump told Agence France-Presse in the brief call Tuesday when asked if he was claiming victory with the ceasefire.

Trump said he had spoken to Pakistan’s leaders who “requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran.”

Pakistan is brokering the ceasefire talks.

“Subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday.

Trump had set a deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz by midnight GMT.