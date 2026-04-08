Suspect in deadly e-bike robbery collared

Police arrested a 26-year-old e-bike driver after he allegedly robbed and killed a female passenger who fought back during the attack.
The suspect, identified as alias “Rodman,” was apprehended at his residence on Gen. Luis Street in Barangay 13. Caloocan Police Chief Col. Joey Goforth said a witness helped investigators from the Tuna Police Sub-Station 1 positively identify the driver.
An investigation revealed the victim, 33-year-old Angelica Dequina, had just arrived from Monumento and boarded the suspect’s e-bike at approximately 6:05 a.m.
As they reached 4th Avenue, the driver allegedly declared a robbery.
A struggle ensued when Dequina attempted to resist. Police said the suspect stabbed her multiple times before fleeing the scene.
Dequina managed to call for help from residents on C-Namie Street, but she collapsed and died from severe wounds to her neck and body.
Responding officers from the Northern Police District Forensic Unit recovered a bloodstained knife at the scene believed to be the murder weapon.
The suspect remains in custody pending the filing of formal criminal charges.