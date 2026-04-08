Suspect in deadly e-bike robbery collared

An investigation revealed the victim, 33-year-old Angelica Dequina, had just arrived from Monumento and boarded the suspect’s e-bike at approximately 6:05 a.m.

As they reached 4th Avenue, the driver allegedly declared a robbery.

A struggle ensued when Dequina attempted to resist. Police said the suspect stabbed her multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Dequina managed to call for help from residents on C-Namie Street, but she collapsed and died from severe wounds to her neck and body.

Responding officers from the Northern Police District Forensic Unit recovered a bloodstained knife at the scene believed to be the murder weapon.

The suspect remains in custody pending the filing of formal criminal charges.