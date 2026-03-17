Manufacturers pledge no price hikes for a month — DTI

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Tuesday said manufacturers have agreed to hold off on price increases for basic goods for at least 30 days, with some committing to maintain current prices for up to 60 days amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said the agreement was reached following a meeting on 16 March with 21 manufacturers of basic necessities and prime commodities, including producers of canned sardines, bread, bottled water, instant noodles, coffee, canned meat, soap, and candles.
Roque said prices are expected to remain stable over the next 30 days for products such as canned sardines, bread, bottled water, soaps, condiments, canned meat, and candles.
Meanwhile, selected brands of instant noodles, processed meat, and other goods have committed to keeping prices unchanged for up to 60 days.
Some coffee manufacturers have also pledged to maintain current prices for the time being.
The DTI said the agreement is part of efforts to cushion consumers from rising costs linked to global developments, particularly the Middle East conflict.
The latest Suggested Retail Price Bulletin, released in February 2025, covers 191 shelf-keeping units across various product categories.
“We recognize the financial strain faced by consumers while also acknowledging the cost pressures confronting manufacturers. Our priority remains to ensure fair and reasonable pricing. We thank our manufacturing partners for their commitment and shared concern for Filipino consumers,” Roque said.