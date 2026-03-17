Manufacturers pledge no price hikes for a month — DTI

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Tuesday said manufacturers have agreed to hold off on price increases for basic goods for at least 30 days, with some committing to maintain current prices for up to 60 days amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said the agreement was reached following a meeting on 16 March with 21 manufacturers of basic necessities and prime commodities, including producers of canned sardines, bread, bottled water, instant noodles, coffee, canned meat, soap, and candles.