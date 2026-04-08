Pinoy tech holds the line

Not imported fuel but pure, home-grown natural gas, discovered, tested, and soon to flow through Filipino skills.

Prime Energy, under the leadership of the consortium now operating Service Contract 38 off Palawan, has done what previous operators refused to do for decades: believe the field still has life.

The company has every right to be proud and be vocal about it. “Delivering results of this scale in less than three years since the renewal of SC 38 is an amazing achievement and reflects what the ‘top quartile’ performance looks like in the international oil and gas industry,” according to the energy firm.

They drilled with Filipino expertise, financed with Filipino resolve, and proved the skeptics wrong twice in quick succession. First came Malampaya East-1 in January 2026, with 98-billion cubic feet of new reserves. Then came Camago-3, two-and-a-half times larger, which can deliver at least 60-million cubic meters of gas per day.

Together, the two wells extend Malampaya’s productive life by at least six years and will begin feeding the grid as early as the fourth quarter.

The timing could not be more surgical as the Philippines was forced to declare a state of energy emergency precisely because of the uncertainties now gripping global markets.

Indigenous gas from Malampaya costs just over P4 per kilowatt-hour compared with imported liquefied natural gas at over P10 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

Every single kilowatt-hour generated from these new wells is money that stays in Filipino pockets instead of vanishing into foreign suppliers’ margins or geopolitically fragile supply chains.

The Camago discovery is a direct repudiation of the defeatist chorus that insisted the only solution was more coal “as a bridge” or more imported liquefied natural gas “as the only way out.”

In effect, the nation was being steered toward expensive, vulnerable imports, a vulnerability laid bare after the Middle East war broke out.

Prime Energy’s achievement is even more remarkable because it was accomplished in record time — less than three years since the service contract renewal, and with an all-Filipino operational backbone.

As the company itself noted, this is “top quartile” performance by any international standard.

The next steps are already drawn, unlike the uncertainty that casts a gloomy picture over the LNG trade, which is not only heavily dependent but entirely reliant on completely unpredictable world events. In Malampaya’s case, the unpredictability is like dust sucked by a powerful vacuum cleaner.

Undersea pipelines will soon link the new wells to shore, the first such major installation in at least two decades.

And a third well, Bagong Pagasa, is already in the pipeline, which means the Malampaya field rejuvenation is a deliberate, sustained campaign to end the era of energy dependence.

In the darkest chapter of the global petroleum story, Filipinos drilled deeper and wagered on their capability.

Self-reliance, not surrender. We have the resources. We have the talent. And now, finally, we have the results.