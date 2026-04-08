Philippine reserves fall to $107.5 billion – BSP

“This level provides a robust external liquidity buffer, equivalent to 7.1 months' worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income. It covers about 3.9 times the country's short-term external debt based on residual maturity,” the BSP said.

Gross international reserves are composed of foreign currency assets such as investments in securities, gold holdings, foreign exchange, and the country’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund. These reserves are used by the central bank to manage exchange rate volatility and ensure external stability—particularly in light of the ongoing Middle East conflict.

BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said previously that the central bank had only lightly intervened in the foreign exchange market, even as the peso fell to consecutive record lows in March, reaching an all-time low of P60.74 on March 31 and remaining within the P60-per-dollar range for much of the month.

“As you know, the peso has remained in the neighborhood at P60 to the dollar. So far, it hasn’t merited heavy intervention,” he said.

“We understand the weakness of the peso is not necessarily a bad thing. The peso, where it's going, seems to help with our current account deficit, seems to help with our exports, so it's not necessarily a bad thing,” added Remolona.

However, following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire, the peso regained some ground in foreign exchange markets, with the Bankers Association of the Philippines reporting an AM weighted average of P59.57. The move reflects softer dollar demand and easing oil prices, which dipped below $100 per barrel after US President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would be safely reopened during the ceasefire period.