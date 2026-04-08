Philippine cybersecurity efforts draw interest from British diplomats

British Embassy officials met recently with 1Tahanan Party-list Representative Nathaniel Oducado to discuss the Philippines’ legislative progress on cybersecurity and the protection of information integrity.

Political Counsellor Andrew Bowes and Noelle Agudelo paid a courtesy visit to Oducado, who serves as chairperson of the technical working group (TWG) for the proposed Cybersecurity Bill.

The measure has cleared the TWG level and is scheduled for a hearing before the House Committee on Information and Communications Technology before it moves to plenary deliberations.

The meeting also addressed Oducado’s initiatives regarding Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI), a growing concern for national security and democratic stability.

"This visit sends a strong signal—when the world starts paying attention, it means we’re doing something right," Oducado said. "Cybersecurity is no longer just about firewalls; it’s about defending truth, trust, and the Filipino people."

Oducado said the Philippines must be proactive in updating its digital defenses, comparing good policy to "good Wi-Fi" that allows people to feel "safe, connected, and protected."

"In today’s battlefield, misinformation is the new weapon," he said. "If we don’t legislate wisely, we risk losing not just data, but public trust."

British Embassy officials shared insights during the exchange and expressed interest in the Philippine legislative process. Oducado noted that the engagement reinforces the country's commitment to setting digital standards that align with global best practices.