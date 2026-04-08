Oil hoarding?

An oil tank containing 12,000 liters of diesel intended for fuel transfer is lifted in Barangay Sacred Heart, QuezonCity on 8 April 2026, as a businessman and a homeowner face possible economic sabotage charges over the alleged hoarding of fuel amid the ongoing crisis. | Aram Lascano

An oil tank containing 12,000 liters of diesel intended for fuel transfer is lifted in Barangay Sacred Heart, QuezonCity on 8 April 2026, as a businessman and a homeowner face possible economic sabotage charges over the alleged hoarding of fuel amid the ongoing crisis. | Aram Lascano Aram Lascano











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