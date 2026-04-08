In the case of The Heritage Hotel, Manila v. Sio, G.R. No. 217896; 26 June 2019, the Supreme Court ruled:

“It is axiomatic that appropriate disciplinary sanction is within the purview of management imposition. What should not be overlooked is the prerogative of an employer company to prescribe reasonable rules and regulations necessary for the proper conduct of its business and to provide certain disciplinary measures in order to implement said rules to assure that the same would be complied with. An employer has a free reign and enjoys wide latitude of discretion to regulate all aspects of employment, including the prerogative to instill discipline in its employees and to impose penalties, including dismissal, upon erring employees. In sum, so long as there is substantial evidence to show that the employee was guilty of the charges against her and was afforded procedural due process, the act of the company of imposing upon her the penalties of suspension was a valid exercise of an employer’s management prerogative.”

Hope to have enlightened you in this matter.

Atty. Mary Antonnette Baudi