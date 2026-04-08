Lift off! Food for men (and woman) on the moon

“Fresh foods will not be flying on Artemis II as Orion does not have refrigeration nor the late load capability required for fresh foods. Shelf-stable foods help manage food safety and quality throughout the intended shelf life in a compact, self-contained spacecraft, while also reducing the risk of crumbs or particulates in microgravity,” NASA added.

The agency also explained the differences between food for regular mission days and launch and re-entry.

“On a typical mission day — excluding launch and reentry — astronauts have scheduled time for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Each astronaut is allotted two flavored beverages per day, which may include coffee. Beverage options are limited due to upmass constraints, which restrict how much food and drink can be carried onboard,” NASA shared.

“Menus are tailored based on the spacecraft’s food preparation capabilities during each case of flight. Certain foods — such as freeze-dried meals — require hydration using Orion’s potable water dispenser, which is not available during some phases, including launch and landing. As a result, foods selected for those phases must be ready-to-eat and compatible with the spacecraft’s operational constraints, while a broader range of food options are available once full food preparation systems are up and running.”