Iloilo Provincial Health Office urges Tulingan ban amid food poisoning

ILOILO CITY -- The Iloilo Provincial Health Office (IPHO) has urged the public to temporarily avoid consuming tulingan, locally known as “aloy,” following multiple reports of foodborne illness linked to the fish.

Dr. Rodney Labis, chief of the Health Service Delivery Division of IPHO, said the advisory comes after 20 cases were recorded in Iloilo province.

Six cases were reported in Passi City, three each in Dumangas, Banate, Balasan, and San Enrique, and one each in Dueñas and Mina. Nineteen patients are residents, with one from another province.