Iloilo Provincial Health Office urges Tulingan ban amid food poisoning

ILOILO CITY -- The Iloilo Provincial Health Office (IPHO) has urged the public to temporarily avoid consuming tulingan, locally known as “aloy,” following multiple reports of foodborne illness linked to the fish.
Dr. Rodney Labis, chief of the Health Service Delivery Division of IPHO, said the advisory comes after 20 cases were recorded in Iloilo province.
Six cases were reported in Passi City, three each in Dumangas, Banate, Balasan, and San Enrique, and one each in Dueñas and Mina. Nineteen patients are residents, with one from another province.
The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR-6) said the incidents may be linked to improper storage or handling of the fish, particularly during hot weather, which can accelerate spoilage. Histamine poisoning is suspected, a condition that occurs when amino acids in the fish convert to histamine, potentially causing hives, facial redness, dizziness, and other allergic-like reactions.
The situation has also affected Cadiz City in Negros Occidental, where the local Emergency Clinic reported about 40 individuals experiencing symptoms after consuming aloy on Monday, 6 April.
Symptoms included red eyes, rapid heartbeat, dizziness, vomiting, and body itchiness. Investigations revealed that the fish sold in Cadiz originated from Iloilo City and was brought to the market on Sunday for sale the following morning.
In response, the Cadiz local government issued a temporary advisory urging residents to avoid eating aloy until the situation is under control.
Similar warnings have been issued in Capiz province, where sporadic cases of illness linked to aloy have been documented.
Dr. Labis stressed the importance of buying fish only from reputable vendors, ensuring freshness, and practicing proper food handling. “While investigations continue, it is safer to temporarily avoid consuming aloy to protect public health,” he said.