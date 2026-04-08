EU warns Spain and Poland over tax cuts on fuels

But the EU's rules on VAT do not envisage reductions for fossil fuels, commission spokeswoman Louise Bogey told a press conference in Brussels.

"We recommend rather to use reduction of excise duties," she said, adding that the EU's executive sent letters pointing that out to Madrid and Warsaw, and was waiting for a response.

Spain and Poland are among a number of European nations that have sought to contain energy costs with tax reductions, caps on fuel prices and other measures over the past month.