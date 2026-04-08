Eldrew guns for strong World Cup finish

After successful stints in Cottbus, Antalya and Cairo, Karl Eldrew Yulo will compete in Croatia for the Osijek leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series starting Thursday.
The 18-year-old Yulo — the younger brother of double Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo — is making an impact in his first taste of seniors action after advancing to the finals in Cottbus before winning a gold in Antalya and a pair of bronze medals in Cairo.
Now, he will shoot for a strong finish as he vies in Osijek to boost his preparation for the 13th Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Senior Asian Championships in Zunyi, China from 18 to 21 June.
“Glad he got bronze although he had a foot injury. This is only the beginning,” Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion said.
“Next competition is already the Asian Championships in China.”
Yulo will be vying against tough and familiar gymnasts in his last World Cup leg.
Russian stars Arsenii Dukhno and Daniel Marinov as well as Li Hongyan of China are expected to give the Filipino a run for his money. Also in the field is Artur Davtyan of Armenia, who is eager to beat Yulo after his older brother edged him in a dramatic duel in the Paris Olympics two years ago.
National team coach Reyland Capellan urged his ward to keep improving as the World Cup is just a glimpse of what awaits him in other major competitions like the 20th Asian Games in Japan from 19 September to 4 October and the 54th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands from 10 to 17 October.
“The competition in the senior level is totally different when you step in but we move forward. We don’t back down,” Capellan said.