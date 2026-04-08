Eldrew guns for strong World Cup finish

Now, he will shoot for a strong finish as he vies in Osijek to boost his preparation for the 13th Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Senior Asian Championships in Zunyi, China from 18 to 21 June.

“Glad he got bronze although he had a foot injury. This is only the beginning,” Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion said.

“Next competition is already the Asian Championships in China.”

Yulo will be vying against tough and familiar gymnasts in his last World Cup leg.

Russian stars Arsenii Dukhno and Daniel Marinov as well as Li Hongyan of China are expected to give the Filipino a run for his money. Also in the field is Artur Davtyan of Armenia, who is eager to beat Yulo after his older brother edged him in a dramatic duel in the Paris Olympics two years ago.