'Deeply Sorry': Cha Eun-woo clears tax evasion claims

Cha Eun-woo revealed Wednesday he’s fully paid the taxes fueling massive evasion allegations.
He shared an update and fresh apology via social media amid the ongoing drama.
“I sincerely apologize for causing disappointment and confusion to many people, including my fans, with the recent tax controversy surrounding me,” he wrote. “I respect the National Tax Service’s procedures and outcome, and have paid all the related taxes so that the confusion does not continue.”
The saga kicked off in January when reports claimed the tax service slapped him with over 20 billion won (US$13.6 million) in extra income taxes, sparking evasion buzz.
Cha apologized back then, pledging full cooperation with authorities.
“As I have received the love and support of many people, this issue hits me more heavily and deeply,” Cha wrote Wednesday. “If there was anything that I didn’t properly take care of, that responsibility also falls on me. I will not evade it by saying ‘I didn’t know’ or ‘It was someone else’s judgment.’”
He directly confronted rumors of dodging higher rates through a management contract with a company his mother founded.
“At a time when I was experiencing various changes and confusion during my career, (my mother) established the company as part of preparations for a more stable career,” he said. “Looking back, there were areas that I didn’t properly take care of in that process, and the responsibility lies not with my family or company, but with me.”