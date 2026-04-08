'Deeply Sorry': Cha Eun-woo clears tax evasion claims

Cha apologized back then, pledging full cooperation with authorities.

“As I have received the love and support of many people, this issue hits me more heavily and deeply,” Cha wrote Wednesday. “If there was anything that I didn’t properly take care of, that responsibility also falls on me. I will not evade it by saying ‘I didn’t know’ or ‘It was someone else’s judgment.’”

He directly confronted rumors of dodging higher rates through a management contract with a company his mother founded.

“At a time when I was experiencing various changes and confusion during my career, (my mother) established the company as part of preparations for a more stable career,” he said. “Looking back, there were areas that I didn’t properly take care of in that process, and the responsibility lies not with my family or company, but with me.”