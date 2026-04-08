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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Thursday (09 April 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Your partner may seem demanding. Stay calm and communicate clearly without matching their temper.

Health: Pay attention to possible allergies and triggers.

Career: You may have missed a detail — review your work carefully.

Wealth: A new income source may come through creativity and resourcefulness.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 12 p.m.

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a rose quartz or pink tourmaline bracelet to promote harmony and emotional balance.

OX

Love: Listen more to your partner’s concerns instead of brushing them off with humor.

Health: Stay active but keep yourself hydrated.

Career: Delays may happen, but they are working in your favor.

Wealth: A good day to seek expert advice on investments.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a hematite bracelet for grounding and protection.

TIGER

Love: A disagreement about the past may arise. Choose calm over harsh words.

Health: Watch for stiffness in your shoulders and neck due to poor posture.

Career: An email with good news may arrive — stay alert.

Wealth: Start building your emergency fund.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 a.m.

Number: 1

Advice: Use a howlite charm or stone to support focus and reduce stress.

RABBIT

Love: An ex may try to reconnect. Do not trust immediately.

Health: Avoid overworking your body — pace yourself.

Career: A challenging but rewarding task will come your way.

Wealth: A lucky day for selling or side hustles.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m.

Number: 4

Advice: Wear an aventurine bracelet to support growth and success.

DRAGON

Love: Your silence may be misunderstood. Clarify before resentment builds.

Health: Watch for sinus issues and colds.

Career: Not all problems need instant solutions — some will resolve naturally.

Wealth: Be cautious with online transactions and double-check details.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 2 p.m.

Number: 3

Advice: Place a yellow crystal or object on your desk to boost focus and positivity.

SNAKE

Love: Helpful advice may come from an unexpected friend. Stay open.

Health: Keep your stomach warm and avoid cold drinks at night.

Career: Take responsibility — your sincerity will bring good results.

Wealth: A refund or rebate may arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 a.m.

Number: 5

Advice: Carry a jade charm in your wallet for financial recovery and steady income.

HORSE

Love: Someone may be showing interest, but you seem hesitant. Reflect on your feelings.

Health: Low energy may come from lack of sleep — rest well.

Career: A coworker may show envy. Stay focused and avoid conflict.

Wealth: A new investment opportunity may appear — review it carefully.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 10 a.m.

Number: 6

Advice: Display a protection charm in your workspace to shield against negativity.

GOAT

Love: Be clear with your intentions. Mixed signals may create confusion.

Health: Maintain balanced meals and avoid skipping rest.

Career: Stay consistent — your steady effort will be noticed.

Wealth: Avoid unnecessary spending and focus on essentials.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 11 a.m.

Number: 2

Advice: Keep a small grounding charm with you to stay centered and focused.

MONKEY

Love: It feels good to be chosen, but reflect if this is truly what you want.

Health: Avoid cold drinks at night to protect your lungs.

Career: Work flows smoothly — take advantage of your momentum.

Wealth: Luck comes through repeat clients or loyal connections.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 5 p.m.

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet to maintain charm and trust in relationships.

ROOSTER

Love: Thoughts of a past relationship may resurface. Consider if closure is needed.

Health: Stay hydrated and consider light detox habits.

Career: Someone may interfere — handle it professionally.

Wealth: A small opportunity in resale or online selling may arise.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 2 p.m.

Number: 6

Advice: Keep a coin charm in your bag for smoother financial flow.

DOG

Love: There is excitement in the air, but be cautious of hidden motives online.

Health: Drink more water and reduce salty food intake.

Career: A new opportunity may come — study it before deciding.

Wealth: Extra income from a small side hustle may grow.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 3 p.m.

Number: 2

Advice: Carry an obsidian charm for protection and clarity.

PIG

Love: Your temper may be high — avoid conflict to prevent misunderstandings.

Health: Be careful when walking to avoid slips or minor accidents.

Career: You have your boss’s attention — show your best work.

Wealth: Do not spend new income immediately. Save first.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 4 p.m.

Number: 5

Advice: Keep a citrine charm nearby to support financial stability and steady luck.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
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