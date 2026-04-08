Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Your partner may seem demanding. Stay calm and communicate clearly without matching their temper.
Health: Pay attention to possible allergies and triggers.
Career: You may have missed a detail — review your work carefully.
Wealth: A new income source may come through creativity and resourcefulness.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 12 p.m.
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a rose quartz or pink tourmaline bracelet to promote harmony and emotional balance.
OX
Love: Listen more to your partner’s concerns instead of brushing them off with humor.
Health: Stay active but keep yourself hydrated.
Career: Delays may happen, but they are working in your favor.
Wealth: A good day to seek expert advice on investments.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a hematite bracelet for grounding and protection.
TIGER
Love: A disagreement about the past may arise. Choose calm over harsh words.
Health: Watch for stiffness in your shoulders and neck due to poor posture.
Career: An email with good news may arrive — stay alert.
Wealth: Start building your emergency fund.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 a.m.
Number: 1
Advice: Use a howlite charm or stone to support focus and reduce stress.
RABBIT
Love: An ex may try to reconnect. Do not trust immediately.
Health: Avoid overworking your body — pace yourself.
Career: A challenging but rewarding task will come your way.
Wealth: A lucky day for selling or side hustles.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m.
Number: 4
Advice: Wear an aventurine bracelet to support growth and success.
DRAGON
Love: Your silence may be misunderstood. Clarify before resentment builds.
Health: Watch for sinus issues and colds.
Career: Not all problems need instant solutions — some will resolve naturally.
Wealth: Be cautious with online transactions and double-check details.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 2 p.m.
Number: 3
Advice: Place a yellow crystal or object on your desk to boost focus and positivity.
SNAKE
Love: Helpful advice may come from an unexpected friend. Stay open.
Health: Keep your stomach warm and avoid cold drinks at night.
Career: Take responsibility — your sincerity will bring good results.
Wealth: A refund or rebate may arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 a.m.
Number: 5
Advice: Carry a jade charm in your wallet for financial recovery and steady income.
HORSE
Love: Someone may be showing interest, but you seem hesitant. Reflect on your feelings.
Health: Low energy may come from lack of sleep — rest well.
Career: A coworker may show envy. Stay focused and avoid conflict.
Wealth: A new investment opportunity may appear — review it carefully.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 10 a.m.
Number: 6
Advice: Display a protection charm in your workspace to shield against negativity.
GOAT
Love: Be clear with your intentions. Mixed signals may create confusion.
Health: Maintain balanced meals and avoid skipping rest.
Career: Stay consistent — your steady effort will be noticed.
Wealth: Avoid unnecessary spending and focus on essentials.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 11 a.m.
Number: 2
Advice: Keep a small grounding charm with you to stay centered and focused.
MONKEY
Love: It feels good to be chosen, but reflect if this is truly what you want.
Health: Avoid cold drinks at night to protect your lungs.
Career: Work flows smoothly — take advantage of your momentum.
Wealth: Luck comes through repeat clients or loyal connections.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 5 p.m.
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet to maintain charm and trust in relationships.
ROOSTER
Love: Thoughts of a past relationship may resurface. Consider if closure is needed.
Health: Stay hydrated and consider light detox habits.
Career: Someone may interfere — handle it professionally.
Wealth: A small opportunity in resale or online selling may arise.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 2 p.m.
Number: 6
Advice: Keep a coin charm in your bag for smoother financial flow.
DOG
Love: There is excitement in the air, but be cautious of hidden motives online.
Health: Drink more water and reduce salty food intake.
Career: A new opportunity may come — study it before deciding.
Wealth: Extra income from a small side hustle may grow.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 3 p.m.
Number: 2
Advice: Carry an obsidian charm for protection and clarity.
PIG
Love: Your temper may be high — avoid conflict to prevent misunderstandings.
Health: Be careful when walking to avoid slips or minor accidents.
Career: You have your boss’s attention — show your best work.
Wealth: Do not spend new income immediately. Save first.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 4 p.m.
Number: 5
Advice: Keep a citrine charm nearby to support financial stability and steady luck.