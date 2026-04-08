Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Your partner may seem demanding. Stay calm and communicate clearly without matching their temper.

Health: Pay attention to possible allergies and triggers.

Career: You may have missed a detail — review your work carefully.

Wealth: A new income source may come through creativity and resourcefulness.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 12 p.m.

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a rose quartz or pink tourmaline bracelet to promote harmony and emotional balance.