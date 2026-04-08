Court allows Madriaga to appear in House impeachment hearing

The Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 21 in Manila has granted a request from House leaders allowing Vice President Sara Duterte’s former aide, Ramil Madriaga, to appear before the House of Representatives’ Committee on Justice in connection with the impeachment proceedings against her.

“Accordingly, accused Ramil Madriga y Lagonoy is hereby allowed to appear before the Committee on Justice, located at the 2nd Floor of the People Center, House of Representatives, Batasang Pambansa Complex, Constitution Hills, Quezon City, on 14 April, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with proper jail escorts,” the order stated.

The court’s order allows Madriaga’s appearance solely for the purpose of attending the House justice panel’s proceedings related to the impeachment complaints against the vice president.