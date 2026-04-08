Comedian, Fujimori, ‘Porky’ lead Peru presidential race

“Our country needs order. And we already achieved that” in the 1990s, she said. Her proposals include forcing prisoners to work for food and withdrawing Peru from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights to establish “faceless” courts.

TV comedian Carlos Alvarez surged to second place, promising an “iron fist” against extortion and murder. “Those wretches don't deserve to live,” he told AFP. Political scientist Carlos Melendez called him “an outsider in every sense of the word.”