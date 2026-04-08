Ceasefire eases oil prices, local costs still uncertain

Global oil prices eased after Iran confirmed a ceasefire following President Donald Trump’s announcement, giving temporary relief to markets that had recently surged above $110 per barrel. But analysts warned that Filipinos should not expect immediate drops at the pump or in household costs.

“Financial markets went up, and oil prices softened. It was doing around $110; now it’s below $100. It’s a relief,” First Grade Finance CEO Astrolito del Castillo said the market reaction was positive but short-lived at the Management Association of the Philippines General Membership Meeting on Wednesday, 8 April at Shangri-La The Fort, Taguig City.