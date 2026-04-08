Call for safeguard

Various sectoral groups stage a protest calling on the Philippine government to implement urgent safeguards against the worsening energy crisis due to conflict of US and Iran in the middle East on Wednesday, 8 April, 2026 in Quezon City. The protest demands fuel tax relief, stronger regulation, and long-term solutions to protect consumers and transport workers from soaring oil prices | Aram Lascano

Various sectoral groups stage a protest calling on the Philippine government to implement urgent safeguards against the worsening energy crisis due to conflict of US and Iran in the middle East on Wednesday, 8 April, 2026 in Quezon City. The protest demands fuel tax relief, stronger regulation, and long-term solutions to protect consumers and transport workers from soaring oil prices | Aram Lascano Aram Lascano











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