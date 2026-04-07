War, accelerated: Inside Pentagon’s battle machine

A US military artificial intelligence program known as Project Maven is emerging as a critical force in modern warfare, accelerating how targets are identified and struck in conflict zones.
Originally launched in 2017 to help analysts sift through massive volumes of drone footage, Maven has evolved into a full-scale AI battlefield system. Today, it integrates satellite imagery, sensor data and troop intelligence to rapidly detect threats and recommend strike options — compressing the so-called “kill chain” from hours to seconds.
Analysts describe the system as a real-time command overlay, capable of mapping entire battlefields and suggesting responses based on available assets. Recent developments have made the platform more accessible through natural language interfaces, allowing operators to interact with the system more intuitively. AI models such as Anthropic’s Claude have been used to power some of these capabilities, though tensions over usage limits have disrupted that partnership.
The program has also exposed deep divisions within the tech industry. Google initially backed Maven but withdrew in 2018 following employee protests over its use in weapons systems. Since then, defense contractors like Palantir have taken a leading role, embedding AI deeper into military operations.