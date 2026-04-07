War, accelerated: Inside Pentagon’s battle machine

A US military artificial intelligence program known as Project Maven is emerging as a critical force in modern warfare, accelerating how targets are identified and struck in conflict zones.

Originally launched in 2017 to help analysts sift through massive volumes of drone footage, Maven has evolved into a full-scale AI battlefield system. Today, it integrates satellite imagery, sensor data and troop intelligence to rapidly detect threats and recommend strike options — compressing the so-called “kill chain” from hours to seconds.