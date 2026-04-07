US, Israel bomb Iran infrastructure

Two people were killed and three were injured in Kashan, senior regional security official Akbar Salehi said, according to Iran’s IRNA news agency.

A key highway in northern Iran connecting the main northern city of Tabriz with Tehran via Zanjan was also closed after a hit around 90 kilometers (55 miles) outside of Tabriz, an official told IRNA.

A Telegram channel of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the strike hit an overpass bridge.

The Mizan news agency also reported a strike on railway tracks in Karaj, outside Tehran, with images showing Red Crescent rescuers carrying an injured man on a stretcher.

All trains were cancelled to and from Iran’s second city of Mashhad on Tuesday following a warning from Israel against using the railways.

According to the ISNA news agency, there was a power outage in parts of the cities of Karaj and Fardis outside Tehran after power transmission lines and a power substation were knocked out of service by airstrikes.

As reports of the damage emerged from Iran, the Israeli military said it had completed a broad wave of strikes targeting “infrastructure sites,” without providing details of what the sites were.

US President Donald Trump had threatened to target Iranian infrastructure unless Tehran agreed a deal to end the war on Tuesday, saying he was “considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil.”