Photos

Transport groups expresses: Junk Oil Deregulation Law

Various transport sector groups, and jeepney drivers on strike are seen with cards expressing to junk The Oil Deregulation Law in Cubao, Quezon City on Tuesday, 7 April, 2026. The Republic Act No. 8479 Oil Deregulation Law, which was enacted in 1998, takes away the government’s control over the pricing, import, and distribution of petroleum products to promote a competitive market. It autorizes petroleum companies to set prices in accordance with market forces, leaving the DOE with monitoring roles.| Aram Lascano