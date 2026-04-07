Study flags gaps in prison pandemic preparedness

The university’s British Academy-funded study compared how prisons in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand managed the Covid-19 pandemic.

It drew on government policy documents, data on prison spending dating back to 2010, and interviews with 37 senior officials from prison services, health agencies, and oversight bodies in the three countries.

Findings showed that overcrowding in Philippine prisons severely limited the implementation of basic infection control measures. In some facilities, occupancy levels exceeded 362 percent of official capacity at the onset of the pandemic, with more than 360 individuals confined in spaces designed for 100.

The study noted that measures such as social distancing were impossible under such conditions. While governments were able to mobilize funding during the crisis, spending was largely triggered only when outbreaks threatened the broader community, rather than to safeguard those inside detention facilities.