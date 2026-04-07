SC draws hard lines against lascivious crimes

The ruling stemmed from consolidated cases involving three minors identified as AAA, BBB and CCC.

Court records showed that BBB, 14, and AAA, both addicted to illegal drugs, were sexually exploited by one Jeffrey Gramatica in exchange for shabu. The Court upheld Gramatica’s conviction under Section 5(b) of RA 7610, which penalizes lascivious conduct involving minors exploited in prostitution or similar abuse.

In contrast, the Court downgraded the conviction of another accused, identified as XXX, who molested his 17-year-old granddaughter while she slept.

The justices ruled that the act fell outside of RA 7610’s scope and instead constituted acts of lasciviousness under the Revised Penal Code, as the victim was unconscious and not shown to have been exploited in prostitution or similar abuse.

The distinction, the Court said, is critical.