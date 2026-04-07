Ridon to VP Duterte: 'It is time to face the truth'

Despite the filing of the petition, he said that the committee was going to proceed as scheduled and that all allegations against Duterte will be discussed in succeeding sessions.

“In the face of these misrepresentations, Congress and the House Committee on Justice will continue to discharge their constitutional duty to hold the Vice President accountable for issues involving confidential funds, unexplained wealth, and threats against the President,” he said in his statement.

In addition, the lawmaker stated that the documents which the panel sought to obtain through the issuance of numerous subpoenas in its previous hearings were set to be brought to the public in coming days.

Ridon sustained that the Justice panel would continue to pursue accountability and that they would remain focused on the hearings “until the very end.”

“It is time to face the truth,” he noted.