Pulong criticizes Sotto’s stance on joint oil exploration with China

Sotto on Monday expressed hope that the joint oil exploration with China would materialize, noting that the program had already been proposed under former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The younger Duterte challenged Sotto to clarify where his loyalties lie—whether to Filipinos, his financial security, or those in power.

“If you stand by a principle, stand by it until the end. Not opposing it yesterday, then supporting it today, depending on where the benefit lies,” he said.

The congressman also warned that China is “not a fool,” and keeps track of who is consistent and who shifts stance.

He cited China’s previous aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea, which Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela described as “illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive.”

“Now, suddenly you’re pro-China? While also criticizing the Duterte administration for why the joint exploration didn’t push through?,” Duterte said, adding that Sotto’s position has become a “stand-up routine.