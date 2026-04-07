Photos

Provincial bus trip rate cuts

Passengers heading to various provinces North of Luzon are seen on lesser volumes at Victory Liner Cubao Terminal in Quezon City on Tuesday, 7 April, 2026. According to Victory Liner’s staff, they have reduced buses travels to up to 30%. They emphasized that this is due to cost cutting because of the diesel hike. They have added that usually there is a quota per bus that needs to be fill 30 passengers in the next possible two hours. In their Facebook post on Monday, they expressed “significant operational challenges," in line of the constant fuel crisis. An avenue for them to progress in operation and provide rides for passengers. While weekdays might be their slow bounding days, they have added that passengers usually flock their bus station most on weekend and Mondays.| Aram Lascano