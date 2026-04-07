Pampanga, Tarlac schools get huge boost

Clark, Pampanga -- Gaming platform Casino Plus and the Clark Development Corp. have partnered to provide nearly P1 million in support to public schools in Pampanga and Tarlac as part of the annual Brigada Eskwela preparations.

The initiative aims to benefit 5,250 learners across six public schools by improving learning spaces ahead of the next school year.

Under its corporate social responsibility pillar for education and financial literacy, Casino Plus contributed P999,957 to help create safe and comfortable classrooms. The company also donated four electric fan units specifically to support upcoming graduation activities.

The beneficiary schools include San Pedro Elementary School, Anupul Elementary School, Dapdap Resettlement Elementary School, Concepcion South Elementary School, Benigno S. Aquino Jr. Elementary School, and Mabalacat Community High School.

During a turnover ceremony held at the Clark Development Corp. CSR Office, Michael Angelo A. Horfilla, director for corporate social responsibility at Casino Plus, said the contribution is intended to provide students with hope and opportunity.

He credited the project’s success to the company's employees, whom he called "Color Champions," as well as the partnership with the state-owned firm and local educators.

The collaboration reflects an ongoing relationship between the PAGCOR-licensed gaming platform and the Clark Development Corp. focused on community uplifting and nation-building.

Both organizations stated that the program is designed to empower Filipino youth by strengthening the foundations of their local educational environments.