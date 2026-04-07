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P53-M smuggled medical goods seized in Manila International Container Port

Officials from the Bureau of Customs (BOC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Unilab inspect smuggled pharmaceutical products seized at the Manila International Container Port during a press conference in Manila on Tuesday, 7 April 2026. BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the counterfeit medicines, shipped from China, are valued at P53 million. He warned the public to be mindful when buying medicines and to purchase medical goods only from licensed drugstores. He also said that all seized products will be destroyed.