OpenAI buys a voice

OpenAI has acquired tech-focused streaming show “TBPN” as part of a broader push to influence public perception of artificial intelligence, according to a report by The New York Times.
The deal signals a shift in how AI companies approach communications, moving beyond traditional PR toward direct content and media control. TBPN, hosted by startup founders John Coogan and Jordi Hays, has built a following among tech leaders for its pro-innovation stance and insider access to Silicon Valley executives.
OpenAI said the show will remain editorially independent, though it will now sit under the company’s strategy division. The startup plans to leverage the platform to spark “constructive conversation” around AI as scrutiny intensifies from regulators, labor groups and the public.
The acquisition comes at a critical moment for the AI industry. Concerns over job displacement, environmental impact and military use have fueled growing skepticism, even as adoption accelerates. OpenAI itself has faced backlash over partnerships, including a deal tied to defense applications.