OpenAI buys a voice

OpenAI has acquired tech-focused streaming show “TBPN” as part of a broader push to influence public perception of artificial intelligence, according to a report by The New York Times.

The deal signals a shift in how AI companies approach communications, moving beyond traditional PR toward direct content and media control. TBPN, hosted by startup founders John Coogan and Jordi Hays, has built a following among tech leaders for its pro-innovation stance and insider access to Silicon Valley executives.