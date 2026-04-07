Mega Manila tunes in: DZBB, Barangay LS rule airwaves

GMA Network continues to dominate the radio scene in Mega Manila, with its flagship stations Super Radyo DZBB 594 kHz and Barangay LS 97.1 Forever! cementing their positions as listener favorites in March 2026, according to the latest Nielsen Radio Audience Measurement (RAM) report.

On the AM dial, Super Radyo DZBB 594 kHz maintained an unshakable lead, capturing a remarkable 56.3 percent audience share. The station’s commanding presence puts it far ahead of rivals DZMM Radyo Patrol 630 and DZRH 666, which posted 16.7 percent and 11.1 percent shares, respectively.

Meanwhile, GMA’s FM powerhouse Barangay LS 97.1 Forever! showcased similar dominance, pulling in 54.9 percent of listeners, more than triple the audience of its nearest competitors, 90.7 Love Radio and 101.1 Yes! FM, which registered 15.4 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively.

Listeners can catch their favorite programs on DZBB and Barangay LS daily, with broadcasts available nationwide through Super Radyo and Barangay LS affiliate stations.

For those tuning in digitally, Super Radyo DZBB extends its reach through YouTube and Facebook Live, while select programs air on GTV’s Dobol B TV from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., Monday to Saturday. Its podcast, Sumasapuso, is also accessible on Spotify, keeping fans connected wherever they are. Fans can follow DZBB on YouTube (@dzbb594), Facebook (@dzbb594), X (@dzbb), and TikTok (@dzbb).

Barangay LS 97.1, meanwhile, engages its listeners beyond the airwaves with fresh content on YouTube (@BarangayLS971) and through popular podcasts like “Barangay Love Stories” and “Liham ng Gabi” on Spotify, blending music, storytelling and community connection into a dynamic listening experience.