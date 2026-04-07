Martin armed with ‘title eliminator’ mindset

The clash is set for 12 rounds in a fight where Martin said he will come along with a “title eliminator” mindset.

“The whole team is treating this as a title eliminator so that we’ll have a chance to be ready to fight for the world title,” said Martin, who sports a perfect record of 27-0 including 20 KOs.

The 5-foot-6 Lagawe, Ifugao native was with his father and head trainer Abel Martin when they appeared in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Philippine Sports Commission media room.

While the elder Martin, a former pro fighter himself from Cebu, said his son is already ripe to fight for a world crown, they’re still taking things with a lot of caution.

“We’re not in a hurry. It’s hard to be in a hurry and don’t know what to expect,” said Martin’s trainer in the session presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

“I hope it won’t take long and we’ll be given the chance to vie in a world title fight this year.”

Martin, who last fought as part of the “Thrilla in Manila” 50th anniversary celebration last October 2025 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, is currently handled by MP Promotions and ranked no. 2 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO).