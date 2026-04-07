Gov’t defends unprogrammed funds; no basis to invalidate mechanism

Unprogrammed appropriations are standby funds that may be released only when specific revenue conditions are met, such as excess collections or new funding sources.

According to the government, these mechanisms ensure that the state can respond to changing economic conditions without breaching fiscal discipline.

Berberabe likened the national budget to a household financial plan, explaining that some expenditures are necessarily contingent on income that may or may not materialize.

She stressed that such flexibility is essential for managing uncertainties in revenue generation.

The Solicitor General also underscored that unprogrammed appropriations are subject to safeguards, including validation requirements before funds can be released, and do not automatically translate into spending authority.

The petitions before the High Court question whether the inclusion and use of unprogrammed appropriations violate constitutional limits on public spending and encroach on Congress’ power of the purse.

However, the government argued that the mechanism has long been part of the budgeting framework and remains consistent with constitutional principles, absent clear proof of abuse or overreach.

The SC has yet to rule on the petitions, which could have far-reaching implications on how future national budgets are structured and implemented.