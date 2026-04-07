GAP chief thrilled to deploy Yulo duo

The Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) is excited to see brothers Carlos and Karl Eldrew Yulo join forces in major international events following their recent success overseas.
GAP president Cynthia Carrion told DAILY TRIBUNE that Eldrew is only getting started after collecting a pair of bronze medals in the Cairo leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series late Monday.
In his first taste of seniors action, the 18-year-old Eldrew scored 14.000 points in floor exercise before storming with 13.733 points in horizontal bar to clinch the bronze medals against older, more experienced foes from powerhouse countries.
“Glad he got bronze although he had a foot injury. This is only the beginning,” Carrion said in an online conversation, referring to Eldrew, who already collected one gold and two bronze medals in the World Cup.
“Next competition is already the Asian Championships in China.”
Carlos, meanwhile, is thriving in France as he and OAJLP Gymnastique entered the final of the French Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Championship after beating SMB Gymnastique, 44–29, last Saturday.
The older Yulo brother scored 14.833 points in the men’s floor exercise and 14.700 in the vault.
“Carlos is doing very well in France! Amazingly well,” Carrion said. Too bad the Doha leg of the World Cup was canceled,” Carrion said.
With the Yulo brothers joining forces, the Philippines will have a chance to vie for team all-around medals in international competitions like the 13th Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Senior Asian Championships in China in June and the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya this September.
Carrion said the Yulo brothers still have tournaments to compete in with Carlos powering OAJLP Gymnastique against the ASVS Valerius for the title on 15 May and Eldrew campaigning in the Croatian leg of the World Cup from 9 to 12 April.