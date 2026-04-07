GAP chief thrilled to deploy Yulo duo

In his first taste of seniors action, the 18-year-old Eldrew scored 14.000 points in floor exercise before storming with 13.733 points in horizontal bar to clinch the bronze medals against older, more experienced foes from powerhouse countries.

“Glad he got bronze although he had a foot injury. This is only the beginning,” Carrion said in an online conversation, referring to Eldrew, who already collected one gold and two bronze medals in the World Cup.

“Next competition is already the Asian Championships in China.”

Carlos, meanwhile, is thriving in France as he and OAJLP Gymnastique entered the final of the French Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Championship after beating SMB Gymnastique, 44–29, last Saturday.

The older Yulo brother scored 14.833 points in the men’s floor exercise and 14.700 in the vault.

“Carlos is doing very well in France! Amazingly well,” Carrion said. Too bad the Doha leg of the World Cup was canceled,” Carrion said.