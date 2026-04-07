Fuel price surge forces modern jeepneys off roads in Iloilo city

ILOILO CITY — The continued spike in diesel prices has forced several modernized jeepneys to stop operating, significantly reducing public transport units plying key routes in the city.
This was confirmed by Western Visayas Transport Cooperative Chairman Raymundo Parcon, who said the rising cost of fuel is crippling daily operations and pushing drivers and operators into mounting losses.
Data from the cooperative showed a sharp decline in active units: only 8 out of 20 units remain on the Jaro-CPU route, 7 of 15 on Diversion, 14 of 30 on Mohon, and just 5 of 30 units continue to operate in Tagbak.
Parcon said each unit now earns only around P5,000 to P6,000 daily, barely enough to cover fuel expenses, which have surged to about P5,500 per day.
As a result, the cooperative is incurring an estimated Php100,000 in daily losses, factoring in fuel costs, maintenance, and drivers’ wages.
To cope with the situation, the group has adjusted driver and personnel schedules, while placing some modernized units and even traditional jeepneys on standby to fill gaps in operations. Board members are also continuously meeting to identify possible solutions.
However, Parcon revealed that the cooperative has yet to receive the promised government assistance, while loan amortizations with banks have only been temporarily suspended.
He warned that if fuel prices continue to rise, the cooperative may be forced to halt operations entirely, raising concerns over transport availability in Iloilo City.