Fuel price surge forces modern jeepneys off roads in Iloilo city

As a result, the cooperative is incurring an estimated Php100,000 in daily losses, factoring in fuel costs, maintenance, and drivers’ wages.

To cope with the situation, the group has adjusted driver and personnel schedules, while placing some modernized units and even traditional jeepneys on standby to fill gaps in operations. Board members are also continuously meeting to identify possible solutions.

However, Parcon revealed that the cooperative has yet to receive the promised government assistance, while loan amortizations with banks have only been temporarily suspended.

He warned that if fuel prices continue to rise, the cooperative may be forced to halt operations entirely, raising concerns over transport availability in Iloilo City.