Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Do not rush the pace of the relationship; enjoy the excitement first.
Health: Reduce coffee intake if you feel weak — it may be too much caffeine.
Career: An offer may come, but think it over for a few days before deciding.
Wealth: A good day to buy essential home items.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 9 a.m.
Number: 4
Advice: Place a wind chime in front of your house to drive away bad luck.
OX
Love: Sentimental energy may appear. Let go of something to move forward.
Health: Eat fruits rich in Vitamin C to support your immune system.
Career: Avoid intrigues that may affect your reputation.
Wealth: Unexpected blessings may come your way.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 2 p.m.
Number: 9
Advice: Place a Wu Lou beside your bed for health and protection.
TIGER
Love: Your partner may have unspoken resentment — make time to talk.
Health: Address shoulder pain; posture may be the cause.
Career: A former colleague may reconnect about work.
Wealth: Extra income may come through online selling.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 a.m.
Number: 2
Advice: Place a green aventurine crystal in the cash drawer to grow business or livelihood.
RABBIT
Love: f single, a spark may arise from a simple interaction. Dress well even if unexpected.
Health: Avoid sudden temperature changes; carry warm water.
Career: Prioritize deadlines over casual conversations.
Wealth: A new source of income is beginning to form.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 11 a.m.
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a carnelian crystal bracelet to attract the right opportunities.
DRAGON
Love: Be humble if you have hurt someone; do not miss the chance to reconcile.
Health: Keep your space clean; allergies may be triggered indoors.
Career: Team conflicts will resolve through your calm approach.
Wealth: Study passive income opportunities while you have time.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 4 p.m.
Number: 7
Advice: Display a red agate dragon carving on your desk for authority and negotiation success.
SNAKE
Love: Avoid being in the spotlight constantly; let love find you naturally.
Health: Good energy flow today — pair with stretching or light exercise.
Career: Your proposal or idea may be accepted; present it clearly.
Wealth: Avoid spending just to follow trends.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 10 a.m.
Number: 4
Advice: Carry clear quartz for mental clarity and wise decisions.
HORSE
Love: Excitement is good, but do not rush into trust.
Health: Be careful of slippery floors or wet roads.
Career: If job hunting, this is a favorable day to apply.
Wealth: Side hustle opportunities may appear — evaluate legitimacy first.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 a.m.
Number: 2
Advice: Hang a Bagua mirror if your house faces a busy road.
GOAT
Love: Be honest instead of lying to avoid conflict.
Health: Watch your back; improper sleeping positions may cause pain.
Career: Stay alert — someone may try to sabotage your progress.
Wealth: Avoid spending on luxuries for now.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 3 p.m.
Number: 6
Advice: Place a protection charm with a mantra in your bag.
MONKEY
Love: Know your limits; you do not need to save everyone.
Health: Reduce salty and spicy foods to avoid bloating.
Career: Take a deep breath if things go wrong — it is not the end.
Wealth: A good day to budget and organize debts.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 a.m.
Number: 8
Advice: Place a Laughing Buddha on your work table for positive energy.
ROOSTER
Love: Someone may want to return — decide with care if you will let them back in.
Health: Reduce nighttime screen time to prevent eye strain.
Career: Consistency is better than proving yourself every day.
Wealth: Small windfalls should be saved for emergencies.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 p.m.
Number: 1
Advice: Place a crystal bowl in the living room for peace and clarity.
DOG
Love: A long-distance connection may develop; open your heart to the possibility.
Health: Balance warm and cold water intake for overall wellness.
Career: A boss may offer an opportunity — do not waste it.
Wealth: Avoid get-rich-quick schemes.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 3 p.m.
Number: 5
Advice: Activate your home’s wealth corner with a purple amethyst cluster for stability and positive energy.
PIG
Love: If doubts arise, address them honestly to maintain trust.
Health: Protect the back of your neck from cold; wear a shawl if needed.
Career: A new task outside your comfort zone may appear — see it as growth.
Wealth: You may receive an unexpected gift or income.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 1 p.m.
Number: 8
Advice: Keep a yellow citrine charm in your wallet or pocket for steady daily luck.