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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (08 April 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Do not rush the pace of the relationship; enjoy the excitement first.

Health: Reduce coffee intake if you feel weak — it may be too much caffeine.

Career: An offer may come, but think it over for a few days before deciding.

Wealth: A good day to buy essential home items.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 9 a.m.

Number: 4

Advice: Place a wind chime in front of your house to drive away bad luck.

OX

Love: Sentimental energy may appear. Let go of something to move forward.

Health: Eat fruits rich in Vitamin C to support your immune system.

Career: Avoid intrigues that may affect your reputation.

Wealth: Unexpected blessings may come your way.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 2 p.m.

Number: 9

Advice: Place a Wu Lou beside your bed for health and protection.

TIGER

Love: Your partner may have unspoken resentment — make time to talk.

Health: Address shoulder pain; posture may be the cause.

Career: A former colleague may reconnect about work.

Wealth: Extra income may come through online selling.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 a.m.

Number: 2

Advice: Place a green aventurine crystal in the cash drawer to grow business or livelihood.

RABBIT

Love: f single, a spark may arise from a simple interaction. Dress well even if unexpected.

Health: Avoid sudden temperature changes; carry warm water.

Career: Prioritize deadlines over casual conversations.

Wealth: A new source of income is beginning to form.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 11 a.m.

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a carnelian crystal bracelet to attract the right opportunities.

DRAGON

Love: Be humble if you have hurt someone; do not miss the chance to reconcile.

Health: Keep your space clean; allergies may be triggered indoors.

Career: Team conflicts will resolve through your calm approach.

Wealth: Study passive income opportunities while you have time.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 4 p.m.

Number: 7

Advice: Display a red agate dragon carving on your desk for authority and negotiation success.

SNAKE

Love: Avoid being in the spotlight constantly; let love find you naturally.

Health: Good energy flow today — pair with stretching or light exercise.

Career: Your proposal or idea may be accepted; present it clearly.

Wealth: Avoid spending just to follow trends.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 10 a.m.

Number: 4

Advice: Carry clear quartz for mental clarity and wise decisions.

HORSE

Love: Excitement is good, but do not rush into trust.

Health: Be careful of slippery floors or wet roads.

Career: If job hunting, this is a favorable day to apply.

Wealth: Side hustle opportunities may appear — evaluate legitimacy first.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 a.m.

Number: 2

Advice: Hang a Bagua mirror if your house faces a busy road.

GOAT

Love: Be honest instead of lying to avoid conflict.

Health: Watch your back; improper sleeping positions may cause pain.

Career: Stay alert — someone may try to sabotage your progress.

Wealth: Avoid spending on luxuries for now.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 3 p.m.

Number: 6

Advice: Place a protection charm with a mantra in your bag.

MONKEY

Love: Know your limits; you do not need to save everyone.

Health: Reduce salty and spicy foods to avoid bloating.

Career: Take a deep breath if things go wrong — it is not the end.

Wealth: A good day to budget and organize debts.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 a.m.

Number: 8

Advice: Place a Laughing Buddha on your work table for positive energy.

ROOSTER

Love: Someone may want to return — decide with care if you will let them back in.

Health: Reduce nighttime screen time to prevent eye strain.

Career: Consistency is better than proving yourself every day.

Wealth: Small windfalls should be saved for emergencies.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 p.m.

Number: 1

Advice: Place a crystal bowl in the living room for peace and clarity.

DOG

Love: A long-distance connection may develop; open your heart to the possibility.

Health: Balance warm and cold water intake for overall wellness.

Career: A boss may offer an opportunity — do not waste it.

Wealth: Avoid get-rich-quick schemes.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 3 p.m.

Number: 5

Advice: Activate your home’s wealth corner with a purple amethyst cluster for stability and positive energy.

PIG

Love: If doubts arise, address them honestly to maintain trust.

Health: Protect the back of your neck from cold; wear a shawl if needed.

Career: A new task outside your comfort zone may appear — see it as growth.

Wealth: You may receive an unexpected gift or income.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 1 p.m.

Number: 8

Advice: Keep a yellow citrine charm in your wallet or pocket for steady daily luck.

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