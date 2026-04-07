Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Do not rush the pace of the relationship; enjoy the excitement first.

Health: Reduce coffee intake if you feel weak — it may be too much caffeine.

Career: An offer may come, but think it over for a few days before deciding.

Wealth: A good day to buy essential home items.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 9 a.m.

Number: 4

Advice: Place a wind chime in front of your house to drive away bad luck.