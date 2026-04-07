Cardi B rocks Filipino design in tour showstopper

The custom ensemble took more than a month to complete, with each embellishment carefully placed to balance structure and fluidity—crucial for a performer constantly in motion.

Fernandez said the design process was guided by a creative brief from Cardi B’s team for each segment of the tour.

“Her team provided a creative deck for each segment of the ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour. From there, I interpreted the direction and translated it into a design that aligns with the concept while maintaining a distinct identity,” he said.

A staple in the pageant world, Fernandez has dressed numerous beauty queens in both local and international competitions. His designs have been worn by R'Bonney Gabriel and Sheynnis Palacios, cementing his reputation for delivering high-impact, detail-driven creations.

Cardi B wearing his work on a global stage marks another milestone for the Filipino designer, highlighting the growing reach of Philippine fashion beyond traditional platforms.

“It is both overwhelming and humbling. Seeing the piece come to life on a global stage is incredibly rewarding and reminds me why I pursue this craft with so much passion,” Fernandez said.