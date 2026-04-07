Apple finally folding?

Apple may finally be entering the foldable race, with reports that its long-rumored iPhone Fold has entered early production testing, according to Tom’s Guide.

Citing tipster Instant Digital, the report said Apple partner Foxconn has begun trial production — a key phase where devices are built under near-real conditions. This stage typically signals that core specifications are locked in, with internal testing units expected to circulate among employees in the coming weeks.

The development suggests the device could launch as early as late 2026, possibly alongside or shortly after the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Analysts expect a premium price point around $2,000, positioning the foldable iPhone against rivals like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. As trial production ramps up, more leaks and real-world details are expected to surface — marking what could be Apple’s most significant hardware shift in years.