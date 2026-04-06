Yulo plucks Cairo bronze

The younger brother of two-time Olympic champion Carlos Yulo made his debut in the seniors level in the Cottbus leg in Germany last February.

Daniel Marinov of Russia won the gold medal with 14.233 points while fellow Russian Arsenii Dukhno scored 14.133 for the silver medal.

National team coach Reyland Capellan urged his ward to continue on honing themselves as they continue to compete in the senior level.

“The competition in the senior level is totally different when you step in but we move forward. We don’t back down,” said Capellan, a 2015 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist who is working closely with Japanese Munehiro Kugimiya in turning the young Yulo into a rising star.

“On to the next.”