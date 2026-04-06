Yulo plucks Cairo bronze

Karl Eldrew Yulo continues to prove that he belongs in the seniors level after clinching a bronze medal in the men’s floor exercise event in the Cairo leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Egypt.
Following up his gold medal win in the Antalya leg, the 18-year-old Yulo scored 14.000 points to pick up his second medal in the World Cup Series.
The younger brother of two-time Olympic champion Carlos Yulo made his debut in the seniors level in the Cottbus leg in Germany last February.
Daniel Marinov of Russia won the gold medal with 14.233 points while fellow Russian Arsenii Dukhno scored 14.133 for the silver medal.
National team coach Reyland Capellan urged his ward to continue on honing themselves as they continue to compete in the senior level.
“The competition in the senior level is totally different when you step in but we move forward. We don’t back down,” said Capellan, a 2015 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist who is working closely with Japanese Munehiro Kugimiya in turning the young Yulo into a rising star.
“On to the next.”
Yulo is not yet done proving himself as he is competing in the men’s horizontal bar final at press time. After that, he will compete in the Osijek leg of the World Cup in Croatia from 9 to 12 April.
A solid performance in the World Series will definitely boost Yulo’s morale as he campaigns in tournaments like the 13th Men's Artistic Gymnastics Senior Asian Championships in Zunyi, China from 18 to 21 June, the 20th Asian Games in Japan from 19 September to 4 October and the 54th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands from 10 to 17 October. IVAN SUING