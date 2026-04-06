World Trade Organization selects CoA for six-year auditing term

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has appointed the country’s Commission on Audit (CoA) as its new external auditor, a move officials say reflects the agency’s growing reputation for oversight of international institutions.

The commission, an independent constitutional body in the Philippines, succeeds France’s supreme audit institution, the Cour des Comptes. It will serve a non-renewable six-year term.

In its new role, the CoA will oversee the audit of the WTO’s financial statements, operations, and pension plan in accordance with the organization’s financial regulations. The WTO General Council selected the Philippine agency based on a recommendation from its Committee on Budget, Finance, and Administration.

The committee cited the CoA’s "proven track record" in auditing international organizations as a key factor in the selection, citing the agency’s ability to strengthen financial accountability and trust in the WTO’s governance framework.

"CoA’s appointment as the WTO’s new external auditor demonstrates how the world views our capabilities as an independent audit body—reliable, trustworthy, and world-class," CoA chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba said in a statement.

"We are committed to upholding the highest standards of independence and professionalism," he added.

Cordoba also stressed that the appointment represents a milestone for the agency as it expands its influence in advancing transparency and good governance globally.

The audit body has previously served as the external auditor for several specialized United Nations agencies, including the World Health Organization, the International Labor Organization, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, and the Food and Agriculture Organization.

The commission has also received past commendations for its rigorous standards and contributions to the transparency of global governance systems.