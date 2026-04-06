Trump ramps up threats to devastate Iran as he touts rescue mission

The president gave lengthy opening remarks on the recovery of two F-15 crew members recovered from behind enemy lines in Iran, which he compared to finding a "needle in a haystack."

But Trump also doubled down on his threats of destruction before his self-imposed deadline for Tehran's leaders that is due to expire on Tuesday at 8:00 pm (0000 GMT Wednesday).

Iran must make a deal that involves the "free traffic of oil" through the critical Strait of Hormuz or else there will be "complete demolition... and it'll happen over a period of four hours," he said.

"Every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again."

Trump added that he was considering a plan to charge a toll for oil passing through the Strait -- echoing Iranian threats to do the same to the waterway through which one fifth of global crude passes.

The 79-year-old's fresh warnings came just hours after he said during a White House Easter Egg roll that a proposal for a ceasefire with Iran was a "very significant step."

"It's not good enough, but it's a very significant step," Trump told reporters, under the gaze of First Lady Melania Trump and a mascot dressed as a giant Easter bunny.

'Risky decision'

Iranian state media reported that Tehran has rejected a truce to end the war that they labeled as an "American proposal."

Several countries are trying to find a diplomatic solution to end 38 days of war sparked by Israeli and US attacks against Iran, which has responded by firing missiles and drones at targets across the Middle East.

In an expletive-laden social media post early Sunday, Trump threatened strikes beginning Tuesday against Iran's civilian infrastructure, before delaying the deadline by one day.

As polls show Americans broadly disapprove of the war, Trump and top security officials took to the podium to talk up the military success of the Easter weekend rescue mission.

"It's like finding a needle in a haystack," Trump said of the operation, with the former reality TV star repeatedly comparing it to a movie.

He said he had to take a "risky decision" to greenlight the mission due to the numbers of US forces involved -- which he put at "hundreds," just after his top general Dan Caine tried to keep the number under wraps.

Trump said more than 170 US military aircraft were used and that two transport planes got stuck in sand and had to be blown up. CIA chief John Ratcliffe said they had mounted a "deception" operation to fool Iranians searching for the two airmen.

Trump brushed off concerns on Monday that hitting Iran's power facilities and bridges -- a tactic that Russia has also used in its invasion of Ukraine -- would be a war crime.

"I'm not worried about it," Trump said when asked what he would say to those who allege that striking energy facilities would breach the laws of war. "You know the war crime? The war crime is allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon."

Asked again about the issue, he said Iran's leaders were "animals" who had killed tens of thousands of protesters.

Trump also said that if it were up to him, he would seize Iran's oil, but that "unfortunately, the American people would like to see us come home" and end the war.

"I'd keep the oil, and I would make plenty of money," Trump said.

The US president added that Americans who opposed the Iran war were "foolish."