SEC proposal forces top auditors on big gov’t projects

Proposed guidelines

“The proposed guidelines seek to strengthen the accreditation framework and protect the public’s interest by expanding oversight for government contractors, elevating qualification and track record standards, and providing a more rigorous evaluation process, among others,” the SEC said.

The draft circular, issued on 1 April, specifically requires corporations awarded a single government contract of at least P100 million — or combined contracts totaling P150 million in a year — to engage Group A SEC-accredited auditors until project completion.

These companies must also submit notarized schedules detailing project descriptions, costs, and status, all verified by an auditor’s report.

Track record standards

Track record standards for auditors are also being raised under the proposal.

Group A auditors must now have at least five corporate clients with assets of P100 million each, up from P50 million, while Group B auditors are required to serve five clients with P50 million in assets each, up from three clients at P20 million.