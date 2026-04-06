Robbery suspect collared in Las Piñas

The arrest was initiated after a concerned citizen reported the robbery incident and positively identified the riding-in-tandem suspects as they passed through the area. Acting on the tip, police officers immediately responded and pursued the fleeing suspects.

During the arrest, authorities recovered one Vivo V21e smartphone, identified as the stolen property; one .22 caliber revolver without a serial number; four live ammunition loaded in the firearm; and a Honda Click 125 motorcycle.

The victim, alias Mary, 24, a cashier and resident of BF International Village, positively identified the suspect and the recovered mobile phone as her stolen property.

The suspect was subsequently brought to the Las Piñas City Police Station. He, along with the confiscated evidence, was turned over to the Station Investigation and Detective Management Section for proper disposition and the filing of appropriate charges.

Investigation is ongoing for the possible arrest of the remaining suspect.