‘Piki must go:’ Lopez majority questions Prime deals

The transaction ended the Lopez family’s decades-long control of the country’s largest power distributor and has since been viewed internally as a strategic misstep that weakened the group’s influence in the energy sector.

Last month, First Gen disclosed that instead of acquiring a 40-percent stake in Prime Infra’s pumped storage portfolio, it would take a 33-percent equity interest in Prime Hydropower Energy Inc. (PHEI), the entity that will own the projects following corporate restructuring. The parties also signed a shareholders’ agreement governing the management of PHEI once the restructuring is completed.

On Sunday, First Gen defended the legitimacy of its transactions with Prime Infra — collectively valued at about P125 billion — while reiterating its support for Piki Lopez, who currently serves as president and chief executive of the company.

“First Gen, as a publicly listed company, observes with fidelity the rights of all stockholders to equal access to material information by avoiding its premature and selective disclosure, as mandated by law. This holds true for the transactions which all the members of First Gen’s Board of Directors, including chairperson and CEO Federico R. Lopez and director Manuel L. Lopez, unanimously approved,” the company said.

However, less than 24 hours later, the majority faction escalated its criticism, questioning Lopez’s leadership and citing both the Prime Infra deals and the earlier Meralco transaction. It had previously raised questions regarding the legitimacy of the transactions and called for a full audit.

“Piki acts like a king without accountability. In reality, he is a salaried corporate officer equivalent to a professional manager with one qualifying share who is in power by the majority’s tolerance,” the majority said.

The ongoing dispute has also led to Lopez’s removal as president and chief executive of Lopez Inc., the group’s parent company, for “cause and loss of trust as a result of questionable transactions worth billions of pesos he entered into.” His ouster has been temporarily blocked after he secured a writ of preliminary injunction from the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court prior to Holy Week.

The majority said the conflict also stems from disagreements over the use of proceeds from the Prime Infra transactions. Former ABS-CBN chairman Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III and allied family members had pushed for additional financial support for ABS-CBN Corp., while Piki Lopez opposed the move, citing declining profitability.

The majority faction represents three branches of the Lopez family, while Piki Lopez represents the fourth branch under Oscar Lopez. Both First Gen and ABS-CBN have issued statements supporting the younger Lopez.

“Because of Piki’s opaque one-man rule, we are blind to where the group is headed. The blunders he made, like giving up full control and the reduction in our stake to 33%, are his but it is us and the public shareholders who will suffer. Piki must go and we will fight tooth and nail to get him out,” the majority added, calling once again for a full audit of the company.

“Piki’s camp said the majority can look at the books but no adverse findings can be used against him. This ridiculous condition only exemplifies his unacceptable opaque management style when transparency is the norm.”