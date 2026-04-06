Palace: Fuel excise taxes must be balanced amid incoming oil supply

Palace Press Undersecretary Claire Castro said the government must strike a balance when asked whether it could reduce its share of revenues from fuel sales during a press conference on Monday.

“Taxation is the lifeblood of the government, which is why everything must be balanced,” Castro said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Fuel excise taxes are imposed on incoming oil shipments, currently set at 22 percent for gasoline and 29 percent for diesel.