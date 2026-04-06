Over P3.7-M shabu seized in Parañaque buy-bust

More than P3.7 million worth of suspected shabu was seized from two suspects in an anti-illegal drugs operation in Parañaque City early Monday morning, 6 April.
Arrested in the operation were alias Toto, 52, a listed high-value individual; and alias Ronnie, 53, a newly identified high-value individual–both suspects residents of Manuyo Dos, Las Piñas City.
The two suspects were apprehended in a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Isidro, Parañaque City at around 12:50 a.m.
The operation resulted in the seizure of one sachet of suspected shabu weighing approximately 25 grams (subject of sale) valued at P170,000; eleven sachets containing approximately 525 grams of suspected shabu valued at P3,570,000; one black eco bag; one cellular phone (Redmi, blue); and buy-bust money consisting of one genuine P1,000 bill and forty-nine pieces of boodle money.
The suspects were arrested after selling illegal drugs to a poseur buyer, assisted by ten other operatives.
The arrested individuals are currently in the custody of Parañaque City Police Station.
Appropriate charges are being prepared for filing before the Parañaque City Prosecutor’s Office.